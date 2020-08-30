Honor MagicBook 15: An affordable notebook good for work-from-home needs

The ongoing pandemic and work-from-home scenario has seen laptops flying off the shelves. The rising demand for notebooks led to several new players, including smartphone makers, foray into the laptop making business. Chinese smartphone brand is the latest entrant in the market. The brand launched the MagicBook 15 in India recently. The has 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a hidden pop-up webcam, 2-in-1 fingerprint power button and a 65W fast charger.

Launched at Rs 42,990, the laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor and Radeon Vega 8 Graphics competes in sleek and lightweight category. It weighs 1.53 kg and is 16.9 mm thick, which makes it one of the lightest 15-inch laptops.

For working professionals and multi-taskers, it is a real good deal. The MagicBook 15 is packed with the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor and houses Radeon Vega 8 Graphics for better performance.

The laptop is equipped with an ultra-fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage drive with reading speed five times faster than previous generation.

It comes pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 and a 1-month free Microsoft 365 Office trial package (which is now a usual offering with new laptops).

While using the notebook, we found that long working hours is no problem for the and it works well without showing any degradation in performance. The main USP for working professionals is a super battery back-up.

The MagicBook 15 is equipped with a Type-C charger and supports 65W fast charging capability. The battery reached nearly the half-mark in just about 30 minutes.





ALSO READ: Honor eyes India laptop market with MagicBook 15 under Rs 50,000

The charger weighs just 160 grams and looks like a smartphone charger, making it easy to carry.

The cable with two Type C plugs also serves as a cable for data transfer and supports charging for multiple devices, making its convenient for consumers to travel with only one charger for multiple devices.

Now the design.

The logo positioning is stunning and will catch quick eyeballs. The 39.6cm (15.6-inch) FullView Anti-Glare IPS Display allows 178 degree viewing angle and 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio with 5.3mm ultra-thin bezel.

Available in Mystic Silver colour, MagicBook15 also has a fingerprint scanner power button and a pop-up web camera but those are just for grabbing a mind share rather than being productivity tools.

Although for millennials, such tools are important add-ons.



ALSO READ: India-first product in works, local manufacturing on anvil: Huawei's Honor

The pop-up webcam is discreetly hidden underneath a camera button on the top row of the laptop's keyboard. One can simply tap on the button to make the webcam popup when you need it.

The machine also offers a Magic-Link feature with multi-screen collaboration capability.

The device houses a Shark Fin 2.0 fan and 49 per cent more blades that help the device from getting heated up during long usage.

Conclusion: Times are such that a good laptop is the need of the hour without making a hole in your pocket, as kids too need a sturdy laptop for online learning so one needs to buy multiple devices nowadays.

MagicBook 15 fits the bill here. The wannabes can also avail no-cost EMI options up to 12 months starting at INR 3,583, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 20,000 at the time of purchase.

Good battery life along with quick charging technology, solid internals and good display are the USPs of this new entrant.