Honor Pad 8 coming to India as a Flipkart exclusive on Sep 23: Price, specs

Chinese electronics maker on Tuesday announced the India launch of the Pad 8. The Flipkart-exclusive tablet will be available in blue hour colour starting September 23 at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 for 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 21,999 for 6GB+128GB model. The Pad 8 features 12-inch IPS 2K screen, eight speakers with DTS: X ULTRA, and metallic unibody design. Here are the detailed specifications and features of the tablets:

The Honor Pad 8 sports a 12-inch IPS 2K screen, which by TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light and screen flickering to alleviate eye strain and visual fatigue. The 10-bit screen supports more than a billion colours. The tablet boasts eight speakers with DTS: X ULTRA for audio. The speakers are symmetrically placed on the sides for balanced sound output irrespective of screen orientation.

Made of aluminium alloy, the Honor Pad 8 weighs 520g. In terms of thickness, it measures 6.9mm.

The Honor Pad 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip. It boots 12 operating system-based Honor Magic UI 6.1. The tablet has a 7,250 mAh battery for up to 14 hours of offline local video playback, according to Honor.

Based on the specifications, the Honor Pad 8 seems to be competing against recently launched OPPO Pad Air. Powered by the same Qualcomm processor, the OPPO Pad Air sports a 10.36-inch IPS 2K screen. It comes in 4GB RAM and up to 128GB on-board storage options. The tablet has quad-speakers supported by Dolby Atmos. The OPPO Pad Air supports third party stylus pen besides OPPO’s own Smart Stylus Pen.