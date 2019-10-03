Meet the Indian scientist in Los Angeles training Alexa to speak Hindi

Ask Alexa who is her inventor.

You will get the answer in a second because that was possibly the first thing she learnt when she was born in an Amazon lab. Ask her what makes her so intelligent that she can learn languages in no time, and she may start waffling about the technologies that are vital for a conversational chat bot: Artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, big data and so on… What she probably won’t tell you is that special learning methods are making her relentlessly smarter and more capable with each passing ...