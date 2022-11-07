How to apply for Twitter blue tick: Step-by-step guide on verifying account

Elon Musk-owned will soon roll out Blue in India, a paid monthly subscription model of the platform that will allow users to get their account with a blue tick after paying $8.

launched the subscription model for iOS users in Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand on Saturday, November 5. The blue checkmark, according to Twitter, is "Power to the people. Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow". Along with the blue checkmark, Twitter Blue includes fewer ads, the ability to post long videos, and get priority ranking for quality content.

What is blue checkmark or blue tick verification on Twitter?

Any user, whose account is authentic, notable, and active can apply to be verified on Twitter. Users who get verified on Twitter receive a blue checkmark next to their name.

The blue tick tells people that an account of public interest is authentic and is not a spammer, troll, or bot.

What are the account requirements to get verified on Twitter?

Authenticity: In the first step of Twitter's account verification process, you need to confirm your identity by providing a link to your official website or that of your organisation. You must also provide a valid official government-issued identification document and an official email address with the relevant domain.

Notability: For your Twitter account to be verified, it needs to be associated with a well-known organisation, brand, or individual. For account verification, a Twitter user needs to provide links to news coverage about him/her, or a link to a profile on Google Trends that depicts his/her search history; a Wikipedia reference, or their follower count.

Activity levels: To be blue tick-verified, your account needs to be active in line with Twitter rules, which demand a profile name and image. At the time of application, the account should be public and you must have logged into your account during the past six months. Moreover, your account must have a confirmed email address or phone number and should not have had a 12-hour or 7-day lockout for violating Twitter rules during the past 12 months.