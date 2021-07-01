How-to stop ironSource from installing, recommending apps on Samsung phones

South Korean electronics maker uses Israel-based app monetisation platform ‘ironSource’ in its budget and midrange smartphone to install multiple third-party apps during the set-up process. This platform slips bloatware on the pretext of recommended apps, leading to apps clutter and reduction in on-board storage space. Here is how-to disable the ironSource platform from installing apps and sending apps recommendation notifications on smartphones:

Step 1: Set-up the phone normally until you reach the window that says ‘You’re all set up!’

Step 2: On the next screen you will see the ‘Experience services’ window with a disclaimer on the bottom side stating ‘By tapping agree, I agree to Samsung services (Glance on Samsung, My Galaxy, Galaxy Store, Search within popular apps and Discover) terms and conditions and privacy policy).’ The disclaimer is followed by agree button. On this window, tap on the disclaimer portion marked in bold font to get to the next window to disable permissions for individual settings.

Step 3: On this window, uncheck the Glance on Samsung to not see photos downloaded over internet on the lock screen. To disable apps recommendation notifications, uncheck the Discover. Once done, tap on apply to save permissions.

Step 4: Now, click agree to go to next window that asks for language selection. Click on preferred language and tap on next to go to the next window.

Step 5: On this window, the ironSource platform asks for user permission to install and make recommendations on new apps of interest.

Uncheck to disable the ironSource platform from installing apps or to send apps recommendation notifications. Click continue to go to the next window.

Step 6: On this window, the ironSource platform asks for details like gender and age group. You can skip this part to move to the next window.

Step 7: Despite not permitting the ironSource to install apps or to send apps recommendation notifications, the platform suggests three packages on this window with a button on the bottom side that initiates the installation process. Tap and select any package and then tap on modify to check the apps the package contains. Untick the apps individually from the package window and tap on finish to end the phone set-up without permitting ironSource to install apps or to send apps recommendation notifications.

Step 8: There are chances that the ironSource sends notification saying ‘complete the set-up’, which restarts the process until you choose an app and install. If that happens, long press on the notification and turn off all notifications from the platform. This will permanently disable any notification from appearing from the ironSource platform.