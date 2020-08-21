How to use Google Kormo Android app, Google Pay Spot to find jobs in India

In 2019, introduced ‘Jobs’ Spot on its digital payment app ‘ Pay’ to help job seekers in India find entry-level The was originally piloted in Bangladesh and subsequently launched in Indonesia, under the brand Kormo It has since grown into a job platform that can help job seekers and businesses of all sizes. The platform is now available in India, too. It is available as an Android app and has also rebranded its Jobs Spot on to Kormo Jobs for consistent experience.

How the Google Kormo app works:

The Kormo app is limited to Android devices, therefore, it is available only on Google Play Store to download and use. Here are the steps on how to use the Kormo Android app:

Step 1: Download the Kormo Jobs app from Play Store

Step 2: Open the app and select language. The app is available in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Gujrati, Bangla and Marathi

Step 3: Sign-in using Google account. The app does not support any other method for sign-in or sign-up

Step 4: Select the type of jobs based on your skillset and preference

Step 5: Select location or allow the app to use location service to find jobs near you. You can change the location setting later, too.

Step 6: Update your profile. You can upload resume, add work experience, education details, references, and language to improve your profile

Step 7: Based on your profile and location preferences, the app shows the jobs and its detailed description

Step 8: Click on the job listing to read more about the job requirements, last date to apply and other details

Step 9: Once you find a relevant job, tap on ‘Apply’ button to share your details and profile with the company for future process

Step 10: You can check all the jobs listing you have applied for through your profile dashboard, under ‘Job Activity’ category

Besides listing available jobs, the Kormo app also offer content to learn new skills. Scroll down on the app’s home page to find ‘Learn new skills’ option and tap on view more to get complete list of available resources that may help one learn a new skill or upskill the existing one.





Alongside launching the Kormo app, Google also rebranded its Jobs Spot on to Kormo Jobs. Here is how to use it to find a job:

Step 1: Open the app

Step 2: Under 'Businesses', tap Jobs. If you cannot find 'Jobs', use the search bar at the top to search for: Jobs. Then, tap the Jobs Spot

Step 3: Tap ‘Get started’

Step 4: To begin your job search and build your profile immediately, tap Find a job. To enhance your skills, tap Learn something new, and to browse jobs or view your existing profile, tap Start exploring

Step 5: Select up to three career interests that fit your goals, then tap Continue

Step 6: Enter the area where you would like to work, then tap Continue

Step 7: Browse your home feed for jobs and learning content

In retrospective, Google partnered with the National Skills Development Corporation in 2019 for their Skill India program. As a part of collaboration, Skill India students were offered access to ‘Jobs’ Spot on Google Pay to find right employment opportunity. At the time of launch, the Jobs Spot had jobs listing from 24 companies, including Zomato and Healthkart.