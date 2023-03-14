HP launches education-oriented Chromebook 15.6 laptop at Rs 28999: Details

-
Expanding its Google ChromeOS-powered laptop line-up in India, HP on Tuesday launched the HP Chromebook 15.6. The education-oriented laptop is said to meet the needs of young students in college and school, supporting them to collaborate, multitask and interlink between work and play, in a blended environment.
“PCs are essential in today’s hybrid learning approach. At HP, we want to support students in their learning experience by providing the right tools. Our new Chromebook 15.6 laptops are designed to enable connectivity and productivity whether they are studying at home or in the classroom. This device is stylish, powerful, and well-suited for the needs of young students,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said in a statement.
Powered by Intel Celeron N4500 processor, the HP Chromebook 15.6 boots Google ChromeOS. It sports a 15.6-inch HD screen of 250nits peak brightness. The laptop sports a wide-vision HD camera and microphones for video calls. It is said to feature a large trackpad with support for gestures. For audio, there are two speakers placed inside the enclosure. Being a ChromeOS powered laptop, it supports Google Assistant and Google Classroom services. It comes with 12-month Google One membership with 100GB storage space on cloud.
The Chromebook 15.6 boasts HP Quickdrop tool, which allows for convenient file transfer from supported devices, including smartphones and tablets. The laptop is compatible with Microsoft Office 365 services, which includes access to Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel, and other productivity apps. The HP Chromebook 15.6 is priced at Rs 28,999.
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 11:31 IST
