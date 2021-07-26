HP Victus 16 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen, Intel Core processors launched

-
American information technology company Hewlett-Packard on Monday launched in India the Victus 16 range of gaming laptop. Powered by AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processors, the Victus 16 laptops boast high resolution screen of fast refresh rate, enhanced thermal control features, and HP’s proprietary OMEN Gaming Hub. The Victus by HP E series laptops, powered by AMD Ryzen processor, will be available on Amazon at a price starting at Rs 64,999. The Victus by HP D series laptops, powered by 11th Gen Intel processor, is priced Rs 74,999 onwards.
It will be available on Reliance digital store in coming weeks.
“We are on the cusp of a major gaming boom in India based on the rising popularity of gaming witnessed in the last few years. For youngsters in India, gaming is increasingly becoming a passion point like music or any other sport. In fact, HP India’s recent Gaming Landscape Report 2021 suggests that over 90 per cent respondents agree that gaming is a viable career option. Believing we have merely touched the tip of an iceberg, the Victus Line up is created for mainstream players, giving them access to an elevated, gaming experience,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market said.
Victus by HP E series configuration:
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processors
- Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 Laptop GPU (6GB)
- Memory: Up to 16GB, upgradable up to 32GB DDR4 RAM
- Storage: 512GB PCIe
- Colour: Mica silver
Victus by HP D series configuration:
- Processor: Intel 11th gen Processor -- 11th Gen 11300H & Intel Core i7-11800H series processors
- Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 GPU (6GB)
- Memory: Up to 16GB, upgradable up to 32GB DDR4 RAM
- Storage: Gen4 512GB PCIe storage
- Colour: Performance Blue
