India-centric affordable OnePlus smart TV, OnePlus Z set to debut in July

After gradually shifting base to premium category, is set to return to where it started. The Chinese company is set to launch an affordable smart TV in India on July 2. Moreover, there are reports that the company might also launch a cheaper smartphone named Z on July 10. This is part of new strategy where the company seeks to resume making affordable while also expanding into new product categories.

OnePlus Z launch, specifications, price in India

There is no official confirmation around this smartphone, be it regarding its name or what it would offer in terms of specifications and features. However, there have been reports that the OnePlus Z is in works and it would launch in India on July 10. This information comes courtesy technology news platform Android Central. In another report, people at XDA Forum came across phone’s allegedly specifications, which were available on loyalty reward platform PayBack’s user survey.

According to the XDA Forum, the OnePlus Z would be a 5G-ready smartphone, much like the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, instead of Qualcomm flagship 800-series processor, it would be powered by a Snapdragon 765G midrange system-on-chip. It would feature a 6.55-inch super AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Imaging would be taken care by triple camera module on the back, featuring 64MP + 16MP + 2MP array. Front is touted to feature a 16MP camera. The phone is said to be powered by a 4,300 mAh battery and there will be 30W Warp Charger for fast charging.





The OnePlus Z price in India is tipped to be under Rs 25,000.

OnePlus smart TV

OnePlus is not new to smart television segment. In forayed into the category with the launch of its QLED TVs in premium segment. Based on Google Android platform, the first breed of OnePlus had customised user interface for improved user experience and digital assistant for voice-based operations. Though the televisions were polished, capable and competitively priced, they did not do well in India because of the products’ pricing, which was set on the expensive side of the spectrum.

Now, OnePlus seems to have recalibrated the strategy and the upcoming OnePlus smart TV is touted to get an affordable price tag.

The price of the New OnePlus TV Series will be starting from 1X,999.

Can you guess the price

Get notified: https://t.co/UiyKu2a8CU pic.twitter.com/3Z1AdXK6J2 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 9, 2020

“We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community,” wrote Pete Lau on Twitter announcing the launch of OnePlus smart TV on July 2.

In an interview with the Economic Times, OnePlus India’s chief strategy officer Navnit Nakra said that the brand is planning to launch new TVs to diversify its offerings and reach a wider audience. The OnePlus’ entry-level smart TV will be around $200 (15,000) whereas the mid-range TV will likely be in Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 range, Nakra added.