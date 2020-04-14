OnePlus launches '5G-ready' OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: Price, specs and more

Chinese electronics maker on Tuesday launched the 8 Pro and the 8. Successors to the OnePlus 7-series smartphones, these new offerings bring several upgrades in terms of design, display, camera and connectivity. Besides, the Pro edition has got wireless charging and ingress protection rating for water and dust resistance (IP68), in a first for OnePlus

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a flagship product, aimed at the premium smartphone segment. It has a 6.78-inch fluid AMOLED screen of a QHD+ resolution, stretched in a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The display has a punch hole on the top-left side, accommodating the phone’s selfie camera, and rounded corners. Its screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, supports the HDR10+ and MEMC interpolation technology for a smooth video-rendering experience. Moreover, the display supports HDR boost, which artificially optimises on-screen content by enhancing colour, contrast and brightness.

As for imaging, the smartphone has a quad-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX689) of an f/1.78 aperture, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor of a 119.7-degree field-of-view (FoV) and an f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP telephoto lens for 3x optical and 30x digital zoom, and a 5MP colour filter sensor. The primary lens and telephoto sensor support optical image stabilisation. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera of an f/2.45 aperture.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. It supports 5G networks, both standalone and non-standalone, and WiFi 6. Besides, it has Bluetooth 5.1 and supports aptX & aptX HD, LDAC and AAC codecs. There are stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Powering the smartphone is a 4,510 mAh battery which supports wireless charging — up to 30W through OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger, and 10W through Qi-based wireless chargers. However, it has a 30W wired charger that comes bundled in the box.

Weight: 199 g

Colour variants: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue

Operating system: Google Android 10-based OxygenOS

Sensors: In-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, sensor core, laser sensor, flicker detect sensor, and front RGB sensor

OnePlus 8 Pro price

8GB/128GB: $899



12GB/256GB: $999

OnePlus 8 specifications

The OnePlus 8 is a plain-vanilla version of the Pro model. Both look identical, but OnePlus 8 is a notch lower in specifications and features. It has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Like the Pro model, it has a punch-hole display and rounded corners. However, the peak display refresh rate is 90Hz and it lacks the MEMC interpolation technology. On the brighter side, the display supports HDR10+.

The phone boasts a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX586) of an f/1.75 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor of a 116-degree FoV and an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone’s primary camera supports optical image stabilisation. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera of an f/2.45 aperture.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The phone supports 5G networks, both standalone and non-standalone, and WiFi 6. Besides, it has Bluetooth 5.1 and supports aptX & aptX HD, LDAC and AAC codecs. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired charging through Warp Charge 30T, which comes bundled in the box.

Other specifications

Weight: 180 g

Colour variants: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Glow

Operating system: Google Android 10-based OxygenOS

Sensors: In-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and sensor core

OnePlus 8 price

8GB/128GB: $699



$799