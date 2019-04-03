India partnering with Israel to adopt digital, AI solutions in healthcare

PillCam, a tiny capsule that travels inside the body, capturing images and information about the patient’s digestive tract, has changed the world of gastrointestinal diagnostics. Developed by Israeli inventor Gavriel Iddan and officially released in 2001, the PillCam SB video capsule has since been used nearly 1.5 million times by more than 5,000 medical facilities in over 75 countries.

It has established wireless capsule endoscopy as the global standard for small bowel diagnostics. Given Imaging, the company that sells PillCam SB, has profited enormously from it. “In 2010 alone, ...