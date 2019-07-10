India to become analytics talent hub with thrust on digitalisation

Increasing thrust on digitalisation and high proliferation of connected devices, is going to create huge volumes of data in the coming years. This is the single largest factor that is going to make the role of big data and analytics crucial and the demand for professionals trained in such skills will only keep growing.

The good news is that India is a huge base for such talent with advanced analytics skills, thanks to the popularity of STEM education among students. According to a recent report by Bain & Company, the pool of advanced analytics talents in India is expected to grow over ...