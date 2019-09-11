Infinix Hot 8 review: Not a great multi-tasker, scores on everything else

In a market where budget smartphones (priced below Rs 10,000) are available in plenty, has come up with yet another model in this category. Hot 8 will be available for purchase from September 10. The new phone is priced at Rs 6,999. Powered by Android 9 with 4 GB RAM, the phone has a 5000 mAh battery. So let's find out how this phone turns out:

Design and Display

The Hot 8 has a striking resemblance compared with most other budget smartphones. The company has given it a sleek look and the round edges add to the feel of the device. The gradient colour of the phone is clearly done to notch up the design game. There are a few colour options — Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey and Midnight Black. The good thing is that the phone doesn't slip from hands and is not as heavy as its size would suggest. The volume buttons and screen lock button on the right side on the phone are just fine. The SIM & memory card slot is on the left, with space for two SIMs and micro SD card. The 6.5-inch size of the screen is a little too big for one-hand usage, but this is something people can't complain about, given the diverse usage of the phone. Hot 8 has a resolution of 720x1600 pixels with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of over 80 per cent. It has IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. However, despite the high resolution, the display isn't the sharpest.

Performance

The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio A22 with a Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 processor. Multitasking is a big miss for Hot 8. First, running games is a laborious task. Games like PUBG, Sniper 3D, TempleRun, and a few others take forever to load. While playing these games, it is very difficult to switch the apps to answer texts on WhatsApp or any other app. The touch would disappoint an avid gamer as it fails to respond as quickly and efficiently as the user would like.

There are a few pre-installed apps that can be deleted, as per the need of the user. The highlight is the smart panel. The two decks — tools and Bee line — are customiseable. Users can put in the apps and tools of their choice here for quick usage.

The face detection to unlock the phone is impressive. Fingerprint unlocking, number code unlocking and pattern lock work fine.



Another feature worth mentioning is the Intelligence voice broadcast. It can read out a lot of things for the user and comes with an on-off switch. It can read cricket scores, hot news and SMSes. It can also read personal texts from various messaging apps but it can be turned off. There are various actions and gestures as well — tap wake, music gesture, flip mute, 3-finger screenshot, and a few more.

Camera

Hot 8 offers three cameras at the back. This includes 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The two-megapixel sensor is handy for the depth of field. There are a few modes in the camera like bokeh, panorama, beauty, and more. The beauty mode works like most other cameras of other phones. The best output of the camera comes out in the daylight. It can be said that while there is sharpness and details in the pics, consistency is an issue. Not every photo will come out as good. There is little difference to show between HRD and non-HRD mode. Selfies do come out nicely but beauty mode can make the pics look unreal as well.

Battery

The battery is a plus point of this phone. While playing games and using social media, the battery lasted for more than a day. The charging did not consume too much time and the phone did not heat up. However, using unbranded chargers will not be effective.

Verdict

Infinx Hot 8 has enough to offer at its price. The screen size, camera, and basic performance are decent. The issues with heavy gaming and multitasking are obvious. However, a buyer spending this amount should not have many issues with the phone.