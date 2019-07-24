Inside the Indian Railways' high-tech project to map defects in tracks

The manual safety checks of railway tracks may soon be a thing of the past if the Indian Railways’ recent experiment of using a three-dimensional (3D) mapping technology to do the job is adopted across its networks. The pilot for the project is being conducted by Mumbai-based Genesys International Corporation in a stretch under the Konkan Railways near Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

The experiment is using a remote image sensing technology called LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to spot defects and wear and tear in the tracks. This comes close on the heels of finance minister ...