Instagram testing new vertical scroll for Stories in Turkey, Brazil.

Social media giant Instagram is currently testing a new vertical scroll for Stories in Turkey and Brazil.

ANI 

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.

According to GSM Arena, Instagram said back in February 2021 that it was working on vertically scrolling Stories which have been horizontally scrollable until now.

With this new feature, users would be able to go from one user's Story to another's, while a horizontal swipe will toggle between different Stories from the same user.

First Published: Fri, January 14 2022. 19:55 IST

