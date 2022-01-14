Instagram testing new vertical scroll for Stories in Turkey, Brazil.

-
Social media giant Instagram is currently testing a new vertical scroll for Stories in Turkey and Brazil.
According to GSM Arena, Instagram said back in February 2021 that it was working on vertically scrolling Stories which have been horizontally scrollable until now.
With this new feature, users would be able to go from one user's Story to another's, while a horizontal swipe will toggle between different Stories from the same user.
