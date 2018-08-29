Intex Infie 33 review: Feature rich device for first time smartphone users

Unlike most of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers, home-grown electronics manufacturer Intex targets the offline market, therefore has a healthy presence that caters to smartphone users in tier-II and tier-III cities. Expanding the line-up, the company launched the with modern features, such as 18:9 aspect ratio screen and face unlock, at Rs 5,049.

The sports a 5.34-inch screen of FWVHA resolution stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. It boots Android Nougat-based Intex user interface loaded with lots of bloatware. However, some of them are quite useful such as face unlock, privacy system and app freezer. The face unlock is not as fast and accurate as seen in other budget smartphones. However, considering the fact that the smartphone is an entry-level budget device, this feature adds to the phone’s overall utility. The privacy system allows the user to keep apps, images, files and other data in a password-protected space. The app freezer is a performance booster feature that allows the phone to close background apps that are consuming resources while being idle.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek 1.3GHz quad-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Basic functions such as calling and messaging are smooth. However, due to low internal storage, the phone starts to hang when loaded with apps and data in internal storage. Thankfully, it features a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 128GB.

In terms of imaging, the Intex sports a 5-megapixel camera module on the front and back. The camera performance is satisfactory and it comes loaded with several modes such as panorama, watermark, time lapse, slow-mo, beautification, portrait, bokeh and night. The image quality is satisfactory in daylight condition. However, the overall image quality is sub-standard.

The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, which lasts for two days on a moderate use and a full day of extensive usage. The phone also keeps the thermals in check and does not heat up while charging or using. Overall, the phone is an entry-level device aimed at first-time smartphone users. It is available only through offline retail stores across the country, which makes it readily available – something that online-centric brands fail to deliver.