iPhone 14: Check the expected launch price, release date and other details

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September. The starting price of the series is expected to be the same as the iPhone 13 series. The mobile phones in the series may start from Rs 80,000, according to a report by India Today. However, Apple has made no official announcement on the phone's launch price.
The report added that the company would not release mini phones under the iPhone 14 series. Apple will launch a new Max variant, positioned between that standard and iPhone 14 Pro model.
In the US, the model is expected to cost around $799, which is around Rs 63,200 in India. However, for India, Apple considers $1 as Rs 100 after adding the GST and import duty. iPhone 13 was launched in India at Rs 79,999.
What features will be available on iPhone 14?
Camera: In the series, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to carry a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Other non-Pro phones will carry the same dual camera as the models launched in 2021.
Processor: The Pro models are likely to carry A16 Bionic chipset. On the other hand, non-Pro models will carry an A15 chipset, like the iPhone 13 series.
Colours: The new series is speculated to come in green, purple, blue, black, white and red colours. The purple colour in iPhone 14 will replace the pink colour in iPhone 13. The pro models will be launched in green, silver, gold and graphite colours.
Display: The new series will carry a punch hole display with a FaceID cutout. It is also expected to feature corning gorilla glass victus.
Battery: The phones will carry the same wireless charging as iPhone 13. However, the phones may offer up to 30-watt charging support.
