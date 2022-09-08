iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: Everything Apple announced at 'Far Out' event

announced new products and services at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. The American giant unveiled iPhone 14 series in two different lines -- the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in the regular line, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the Pro line. It upgraded its Watch Series with the Watch Series 8, refreshed the Watch SE and introduced an all-new rugged smartwatch called Watch Ultra. Alongside, Apple announced the second-gen AirPods Pro with improved battery, charging case with speaker and wireless charging, and two times more effective active noise cancellation. Here is everything Apple announced at the ‘Far Out’ event:

Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite

The entire iPhone 14 line-up gets these safety capabilities to help users get emergency assistance when it matters most. The crash detection feature is designed to detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach the phone. This feature is also available with Watch Series 8.

The ‘Emergency SOS via Satellite’ feature enables messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage using satellite communication. This also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with ‘Find My’ when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.





ALSO READ: Apple event wrap: iPhone 14 series, Watch 8 & Ultra, AirPods Pro 2 unveiled

14 series

Starting with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, these vanilla models are powered by an enhanced version of A15 Bionic chip. As for the upgrades, these iPhones get an improved rear camera system and front camera with autofocus. The cameras are powered by Apple’s Photonic Engine for up to 2x improved imaging performance over the predecessors.

The iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 14 Plus at Rs 89,900. Pre-order for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus starts on Friday, September 9. The iPhone 14 will be available starting Friday, September 16, and iPhone 14 Plus from Wednesday, October 7.

Coming to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, these Pro models are powered by Apple Bionic A16 chip. These iPhones introduce a redesigned notch with pill-shaped cut-out on the screen, which Apple uses as an interface and named it ‘Dynamic Island’. The iPhone 14 Pro models support always-on display and dynamic lock screen widgets. In the Pro models, Apple uses a quad-pixel 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a telephoto sensor. Like the vanilla models, the Pro models have autofocus sensors on the front camera and the camera system is powered by Photonic Engine for up to 2x improvement in low light performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 129,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 139,900. Both will be for pre-order on Friday, September 9, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.

Ultra, Watch SE, and Watch Series 8

The Ultra is a new addition to the line. This rugged smartwatch has a big capacity battery to last for days, a sealed case for better waterproofing and temperature resistance to operate in outdoor environments, and dual channel GPS for tracking and way back. Besides the Ultra, Apple refreshed the Watch SE with larger display, crash detection feature, faster performance, and WR50 water resistant rating. As for the Watch Series 8, it gets a new temperature sensor as a part of upgrade and new low-power mode for up to 36 hours of battery life on a full charge. Besides, the Watch Series 8 will support international roaming. It comes in aluminium and steel finishes.

The Ultra is priced at Rs 89,900. Available for preorder, the Watch Ultra will be available beginning Friday, September 23. The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 45,900 and Apple Watch SE at Rs 29,900. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE will be available for pre-order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 16.

Pro (second-generation)

The second-gen AirPods Pro are powered by H2 chip, which enables up to 2x improvement in active noise cancellation over the original AirPods Pro. Besides, the AirPods Pro boasts adaptive transparency mode, in-case speaker for easy tracking via Find My app, up to 6 hours on-battery time and 30 hours with case, personalised spatial audio, and Apple Watch charger compatible wireless charging case.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are priced at Rs 26,900. The wireless earbuds will be available for purchase starting Friday, September 9, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23.