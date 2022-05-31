IQOO Neo 6 5G with Qualcomm SD 870 SoC, 80W flash charge launched in India

-
Chinese smartphone maker IQOO on Tuesday launched in India the IQOO Neo 6 5G. Priced Rs 29,999 onwards, the midrange smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip. It boasts 64-megapixel based triple camera system, 80W flash charge fast wired charging tech, and X-axis linear vibration motor for haptics.
Commenting on the IQOO Neo 6 5G launch, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “At iQOO, our focus is to create high-performance smartphones that give our users the ultimate flagship-level experience. We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Neo series in India with the launch of Neo 6. Our first smartphone from the Neo series is a power-packed offering with segment-leading performance, gaming capabilities with a refreshing design and a capable camera. It is a delight for young, tech-savvy consumers looking for a high-performance package at a competitive price. We intend to bring the right product to the right set of consumers while also delivering cutting-edge technological innovation, excellent gaming experience and better camera features.”
Priced at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, the iQOO Neo 6 will be available from May 31 on Amazon and iQOO e-store in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colours. According to IQOO, the phone will receive two years of android and three years of monthly security updates.
The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform. It sports a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification. Other specifications include a large Cascade Cooling System, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate, and 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear vibration motor. the iQOO Neo 6 comes packed with 80W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery, which is touted by the company to charge up to 50 per cent of its capacity in 12 minutes through supplied charger.
