iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch in India today: Check specifications, likely price

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO is set to launch its Neo 6 5G mobile phone in India on Tuesday (May 31). The mid-range phone will reportedly be an Amazon-exclusive product. Here is a sneak peek at the design, specifications, and expected price of iQOO Neo 6 5G, just ahead of its entry into the Indian market.
Design
The iQOO Neo 6 will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution at 1080x2400 pixels. The phone has a screen to body ratio of 85 per cent and the screen produces a pixel density of 399 PPI.
Colours
The handset is expected to be made available in two colour options: Cyber Rage and Dark Nova.
Specifications
- Android 12 OS
- Snapdragon 870 processor
- Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage
- 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera setup
- 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calling
4,700mAh battery and 80W charger
Other expected features of the handset include fast charging, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, VC liquid cooling, x-axis linear motor, IR blaster, and GPS with GLONASS.
Price
The iQOO Neo 6 5G will likely be priced around Rs 30,000 in the Indian market.
