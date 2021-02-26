IRCTC's AI-based initiative 'ASK DISHA' to help govt bodies answer queries

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will offer its AI-based solution ‘ASK DISHA’ to government organisations and businesses for their usage and larger benefit to the users.

The powered by will enable those organisations to answer general queries of the customers and garner good will too, according to an official statement.

is one of the premiere organisations in the country to develop and apply latest customer facilitation solutions in its internet ticketing site in the form of AI powered and virtual assistants using the technologies of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) in addition to AI.

“The ‘ASK DISHA’ which was has been performing the important functions of handling queries of the passengers with respect to their travel over two years now has helped to improve the customer satisfaction and interaction by more than 70 per cent,” the statement said.

“Through this chatbot, the users can now get authentic, correct and instant answers to their queries that saves time and certainly enhances the user experience,” it said.