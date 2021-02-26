IRCTC's AI-based initiative 'ASK DISHA' to help govt bodies answer queries

-
ALSO READ
IRCTC shares tumble 13% as government's stake sale via OFS begins
Artificial intelligence solved a protein puzzle; why it matters
IRCTC gains 7% in 2 days as Railways to operate additional special trains
Facebook using artificial intelligence to prioritise reported content
Must protect world against weaponisation of artificial intelligence: Modi
-
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will offer its AI-based solution ‘ASK DISHA’ to government organisations and businesses for their usage and larger benefit to the users.
The chatbot powered by artificial intelligence will enable those organisations to answer general queries of the customers and garner good will too, according to an official statement.
IRCTC is one of the premiere organisations in the country to develop and apply latest customer facilitation solutions in its internet ticketing site in the form of AI powered chatbot and virtual assistants using the technologies of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) in addition to AI.
“The ‘ASK DISHA’ chatbot which was has been performing the important functions of handling queries of the passengers with respect to their travel over two years now has helped to improve the customer satisfaction and interaction by more than 70 per cent,” the statement said.
“Through this chatbot, the users can now get authentic, correct and instant answers to their queries that saves time and certainly enhances the user experience,” it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU