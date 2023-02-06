Jabra Elite 5 wireless earphones with hybrid ANC launched: Details here

Expanding its wireless earphones portfolio, on Monday launched in India the Elite 5 . Priced at Rs 14,999, the wireless will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon from February 10. It comes in titanium black and gold beige colours.

“In today’s work from anywhere in the world, toggling between work and personal tasks, distractions go hand in hand, making it more and more difficult to zone in on what’s important. To keep up with it all, has engineered the Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. We are excited to introduce these all-rounder to our Indian users so they can immerse themselves in music and stay connected,” said Ashish Srivastava, Marketing Manager, India & SAARC, Jabra.

Jabra Elite 5: Specifications



Powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chip, these earbuds boast hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, which uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear and feed forward microphones on the outside to deliver a custom noise cancelling experience. Jabra said its hybrid ANC makes the earbuds less sensitive to the positioning in the ear, thus, ensuring reliable noise cancellation across a wider range of frequencies.

The earbuds feature 6-microphone call with external mics and internal mics that are constantly active. Jabra said the earbuds provide clear audio output for Bluetooth calling and music. These are IP55 rated for dust and water protection.

Supported by Qualcomm aptX audio, the earbuds feature 6mm speakers with support for AAC and SBC codecs. The earbuds come with dual pairing support, allowing the users to connect the earphones with two devices simultaneously.

For enhanced connectivity, the earbuds support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair technologies. Besides, there is support for Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. The buds have a customisable EQ and offer Spotify tap playback. Jabra says these earbuds can deliver up to 7 hours of playtime with ANC and nearly 28 hours of playtime with charging case. The case supports Qi-certified wireless charging.