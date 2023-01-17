JBL launches SoundBar2.1, Bar500, Bar800 and Bar1000 in India: Price, specs

HARMAN's audio equipment arm on Tuesday launched in India its new BAR series of soundbars. There are four soundbars starting at Rs 34,999 and going all the way up to Rs 129,999. The soundbars are available for purchase starting today, January 17. "We are all set to elevate our customers’ experience to a whole new level with world-class surround sound home theatre experience,” said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle, India. Below are the product details:



Bar2.1 Deep Bass



The Bar2.1 Deep Bass has a compact build with the capacity to deliver 300W of sound. The Bar can be connected to the TV with a single optical or HDMI cable for wired connection, and with built-in Bluetooth for wireless connection. It is supported by Dolby Digital and JBL Surround Sound technologies for an immersive audio experience. The sound bar features a wireless down-firing sub-woofer, along with Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) HDMI to boost sound bandwidth and speed.

JBL Bar500



Equipped with a 590W sound output, the Bar500 features PureVoice technology that optimises voice clarity. It works on the MultiBeam technology, supported by Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound designed for a cinematic experience. The soundbar has voice assistant-enabled and a wireless 10-inch down-firing sub-woofer for bass-rich audio. Besides, there is built-in Wi-Fi with support for Apple AirPlay2, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Google Chromecast.

JBL Bar800



Powered by a 720W sound output capacity, the JBL Bar800 is supported by Dolby Atmos sound systems. It boasts two up-firing speakers, detachable battery-powered rear surround speakers, and a 10-inch wireless down-firing sub-woofer. Similar to Bar500, it features PureVoice technology for dialogue enhancement and supports voice assistant-enabled . The soundbar allows access to over 300 online music streaming services through the built-in Apple Airplay2, Alexa, MRM and Google Chromecast.

JBL Bar1000



Packed with 880W audio output power, this soundbar boasts Dolby Atmos, DTS:X 3D, and a MultiBeam surround sound system. It comes with a 10-inch wireless down-firing sub-woofer and four up-firing . The JBL Bar1000 also features Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) HDMI, voice assistant-enabled speakers, and built-in Wi-Fi with Apple AirPlay2, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Google Chromecast.

JBL Bar500, JBL Bar800 and JBL Bar1000 are by default connected with the JBLONE App, which offers features such as sound customisation and audio equalisation, among others.