In Galaxy S23 series run-up, Samsung unveils 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor
Business Standard

JBL launches SoundBar2.1, Bar500, Bar800 and Bar1000 in India: Price, specs

The JBL Bar2.1, Bar500, Bar800 and Bar1000 are available for purchase from Jan 17

Topics
BS Web Reports | JBL | Harman

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

JBL SoundBar1000
JBL SoundBar1000

HARMAN's audio equipment arm JBL on Tuesday launched in India its new BAR series of soundbars. There are four soundbars starting at Rs 34,999 and going all the way up to Rs 129,999. The soundbars are available for purchase starting today, January 17. "We are all set to elevate our customers’ experience to a whole new level with world-class surround sound home theatre experience,” said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India. Below are the product details:

JBL Bar2.1 Deep Bass

The JBL Bar2.1 Deep Bass has a compact build with the capacity to deliver 300W of sound. The Bar can be connected to the TV with a single optical or HDMI cable for wired connection, and with built-in Bluetooth for wireless connection. It is supported by Dolby Digital and JBL Surround Sound technologies for an immersive audio experience. The sound bar features a wireless down-firing sub-woofer, along with Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) HDMI to boost sound bandwidth and speed.

JBL Bar500

Equipped with a 590W sound output, the Bar500 features PureVoice technology that optimises voice clarity. It works on the MultiBeam technology, supported by Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound designed for a cinematic experience. The soundbar has voice assistant-enabled speakers and a wireless 10-inch down-firing sub-woofer for bass-rich audio. Besides, there is built-in Wi-Fi with support for Apple AirPlay2, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Google Chromecast.

JBL Bar800

Powered by a 720W sound output capacity, the JBL Bar800 is supported by Dolby Atmos sound systems. It boasts two up-firing speakers, detachable battery-powered rear surround speakers, and a 10-inch wireless down-firing sub-woofer. Similar to Bar500, it features PureVoice technology for dialogue enhancement and supports voice assistant-enabled speakers. The soundbar allows access to over 300 online music streaming services through the built-in Apple Airplay2, Alexa, MRM and Google Chromecast.

JBL Bar1000

Packed with 880W audio output power, this soundbar boasts Dolby Atmos, DTS:X 3D, and a MultiBeam surround sound system. It comes with a 10-inch wireless down-firing sub-woofer and four up-firing speakers. The JBL Bar1000 also features Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) HDMI, voice assistant-enabled speakers, and built-in Wi-Fi with Apple AirPlay2, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Google Chromecast.

JBL Bar500, JBL Bar800 and JBL Bar1000 are by default connected with the JBLONE App, which offers features such as sound customisation and audio equalisation, among others.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 12:05 IST

