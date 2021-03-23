JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 launched: Price, specs, more

has launched PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 in India with rechargeable batteries and Pro Sound which also comes with a light show that syncs to the music.

The also come with JBL wireless mic, up to 18-hour battery life, and IPX4 splashproof protection.

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go features a100 watt output and is synced to a pulsing light show. It can also be wirelessly paired with another On-The-Go speaker for more output.

It also offers Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity.

It also includes JBL wireless mic for Karaoke.

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go offers six-hour on-battery time and comes with IPX4 splashproof protection.

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is now available at JBL India's official website in.jbl.com, across retails stores, leading online portals and authorized retailers at Rs 24,999.

JBL PartyBox 310

The JBL PartyBox 310 is a party speaker that offers dual mic and guitar inputs as well as built-in sound effects. The speaker has 240 watt of JBL Pro Sound and a synced light show with an 18-hour battery life.