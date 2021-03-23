JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

LG Electronics to step up development of 6G network technology
Business Standard

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 launched: Price, specs, more

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 features dazzling lights, big sound, and portability

Topics
JBL | speakers

BS Web Team 

JBL

JBL has launched JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 speakers in India with rechargeable batteries and JBL Pro Sound which also comes with a light show that syncs to the music.

The speakers also come with JBL wireless mic, up to 18-hour battery life, and IPX4 splashproof protection.

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go features a100 watt output and is synced to a pulsing light show. It can also be wirelessly paired with another On-The-Go speaker for more output.

It also offers Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity.

It also includes JBL wireless mic for Karaoke.

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go offers six-hour on-battery time and comes with IPX4 splashproof protection.

Features

Powerful JBL Pro Sound with 100W output

Padded shoulder strap and 6 hours battery life for ultimate portability

Wireless mic included with bass, treble and echo tuning

Light show synced to the beat of the music

Physical mic and guitar inputs

IPX4 splashproof

Bluetooth or USB input

True Wireless Stereo: Wirelessly link two together for an even bigger, stereo sound

Price and availability

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is now available at JBL India’s official website in.jbl.com, across retails stores, leading online portals and authorized retailers at Rs 24,999.

JBL PartyBox 310

The JBL PartyBox 310 is a party speaker that offers dual mic and guitar inputs as well as built-in sound effects. The speaker has 240 watt of JBL Pro Sound and a synced light show with an 18-hour battery life.

Features

Powerful JBL Pro Sound with 240W output

18-hour battery life and smooth-glide wheels to take the party anywhere

Dazzling light show synced with the beat of the music

IPX4 splashproof

Backlit buttons for DJ control in the dark

Compatible with most speaker stands

Dual mic and guitar inputs with built in vocal tuning

Sound effects to get the crowd excited

Bluetooth or USB input

True Wireless Stereo: wirelessly link two together for a huge, stereo sound

JBL PartyBox App: control your party with your phone: switch tracks, customize lightshow and more

JBL PartyBox 310: Price and availability

JBL PartyBox 310 is now available at JBL India’s official website in.jbl.com, across retails stores, leading online portals and through authorized retailers at Rs 39,999.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, March 23 2021. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU