JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 launched: Price, specs, more

JBL has launched JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 speakers in India with rechargeable batteries and JBL Pro Sound which also comes with a light show that syncs to the music.
The speakers also come with JBL wireless mic, up to 18-hour battery life, and IPX4 splashproof protection.
JBL PartyBox On-The-Go
The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go features a100 watt output and is synced to a pulsing light show. It can also be wirelessly paired with another On-The-Go speaker for more output.
It also offers Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity.
It also includes JBL wireless mic for Karaoke.
The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go offers six-hour on-battery time and comes with IPX4 splashproof protection.
JBL PartyBox 310
The JBL PartyBox 310 is a party speaker that offers dual mic and guitar inputs as well as built-in sound effects. The speaker has 240 watt of JBL Pro Sound and a synced light show with an 18-hour battery life.
