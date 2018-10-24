Jio to showcase live demo of 5G services at India Mobile Congress: Sources

-
Reliance Jio is expected to showcase live demo of 5G services at the India Mobile Congress in Aerocity and simultaneously at IIT Delhi and Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai, according to sources at the company and vendors.
"Jio will showcase live demo of 5G services at IMC. It has partnered with three global companies for the demo," a source at Jio's vendor firm said.
5G Live Use Cases will be showcased at the main IMC event location i.e. Aerocity in Delhi as well as two other locations i.e. IIT Delhi, Reliance Corporate Park Navi Mumbai.
A source at Jio said that the company is making an experience zone where it will showcase ultra 5G experiential use cases, use of 5G for smart hospitals, smart office, smart school and smart homes.
"The initial 5G services that public is expected to see in India is mobile ultra high speed broadband when the commercial network will start rolling out. Jio will give live demo of this enhanced speed on mobile devices," the source at Jio's vendor said.
