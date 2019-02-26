Kaiterra Laser Egg 2+: Apple HomeKit, IFTTT compatible air quality monitor

-
Laser Egg 2+ is a smart air quality monitor from the stable of China-based healthcare start-up Kaiterra. Priced at Rs 12,995, this air quality monitor measures both the total volatile organic compound (TVOC) and particulate matter in the air.
Being a smart device, it can be connected with iOS and Android devices via the Kaiterra app. It can also be a part of a connected device ecosystem (IoT). However, it works only with Apple HomeKit, and does not support any other platforms such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
The Laser Egg 2+ has a cone-like design with a flat face, featuring a 2.6-inch colour screen, and a protruding back. It has a no-frills design, with a power and mode button on the top, air inflow passage and micro USB charging port on the tail, and two tiny legs on the bottom that keep it stable on flat surfaces.
The Laser Egg 2+ can either be used as a standalone device or as a part of connected home ecosystem with Apple HomeKit. Setting it as a standalone device is easy and does not require much effort. Pressing the power button for a few seconds boots the device. It takes around five minutes' warm-up time to identify and set a low baseline before reflecting air quality reading on its display. Once set-up, you can also check information such as temperature and humidity readings by pressing the mode button.
Connecting the device with a smartphone using Kaiterra app is also easy. To set up, both the mobile and air quality monitor require a WiFi connection. The app is straight forward and allows you to connect the Laser Egg 2+ with the WiFi network. Once set-up and connected with the app, it shares the PM2.5 and TVOC readings, temperature and humidity readings in real time and also shows weather forecast and pollution alert. The app is feature rich, allowing you to change display brightness, set AQI base location and explore past AQI readings data for up to a year.
The best bit about the Laser Egg 2+ is its ability to be a part of internet of things (IoT) ecosystem (Apple HomeKit). It also supports cloud-based ‘If this, then that’ (IFTTT) automation, which requires skills to set-up but allows customise solution based on one’s preference.
Overall, the Kaiterra Laser Egg 2+ is a compact portable air quality monitor that can be carried anywhere. It has a built-in battery of 2,200 mAh, making it work even in places with no power connection. It works efficiently and shares air quality readings in real time. The only downside is the lack of compatibility with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.
