Lenovo launches Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo on Monday launched in India the Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series processors, the gaming-centric laptop boasts up to 140W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 discrete graphic processing unit. Priced at Rs 1,39,990 (for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB) and Rs 1,59,990 (for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 32GB), the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is now available for pre-ordered on Amazon India and Lenovo online portal. It will be available at retail stores from August.
As for the specifications, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is powered by the Ryzen 7 5800H processor, which is built on AMD's ‘Zen 3’ architecture. According to Lenovo, the gaming laptop is equipped to deliver competitive gaming and productivity performance with lightning-fast frame rates and uncompromised battery life of up to 8.1 hours.
The Legion 5 Pro comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series discrete graphics processing unit. These GPUs boast Nvidia’s 2nd Generation Ray Tracing, 3rd Generation AI Tensor Cores, etc. According to Lenovo, the Legion 5 Pro is capable of peak graphics performance at up to 140W without thermal throttling. The laptop comes with Lenovo’s Coldfront 3.0 thermal management technology, which helps the machine in maintaining thermals.
The Legion 5 Pro is touted by the company to offer a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It sports a 16-inch QHD resolution IPS screen of 165Hz refresh rate and up to 3ms response time. It is a 16:10 aspect ratio screen with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technologies. This screen supports Dolby Vision, VESA Display, and HDR 400. Besides, it is 100 per cent sRGB rated for colour accuracy, and is touted to hit peak brightness of 500 nits.
As for the keyboard, the Legion 5 Pro boasts ‘TrueStrike Keyboard’ with soft-landing switches and 4-zone RGB lighting. Audio is covered by Nahimic-tuned Audio drivers for 360-degree audio with features like night mode with smart volume reduction, sound tracker, and background noise suppression.
