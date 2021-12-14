LG ToneFree to Philips Fresh Air Mask, interesting devices launched in 2021

From face masks with built-in fans to self-cleaning earbuds and tech-rich air purifiers, 2021 witnessed the launch of some interesting and unique products besides regular ones. Business Standard lists five such interesting devices launched in India this year. Let us have a look:

Fresh Air Mask

Face masks help protect against air pollution and associated allergies, and curb the spread of viruses. But many feel uncomfortable wearing them for long because of discomfort in breathing. The Fresh Air Mask is a tech-backed solution, which helps you tide over the feeling of breathlessness. It has three units, an outer layer, a fan module -- with chargeable battery-- and an air filter. It is a modular face mask with the outer layer holding together the other two units. The modular design makes this face mask easy to use and manage.

Price: Rs 6,990

LG ToneFree HN7

The LG Tone Free FN7 is a one-of-its-kind pair of true wireless earbuds that comes with a charging cradle powered by UVnano technology -- that is a fancy name derived from the words ultraviolet and its unit nanometer. This technology claims to kill 99.9 percent bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 10 minutes during charging. The UVnano tech is not the only interesting pitch in these earbuds; they also boast active noise cancellation and Spatial audio, tuned by British high-performance audio tech maker Meridian.

Price: Rs 18,990

Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier

An expensive one, but this air purifier from is a one-of-its-kind product. Its working and functioning is backed by science, or at least this is what claims.

What is assured is that it is the only air purifier that can be used throughout the year -- it can push out hot air and cold air. What’s more, it is Wi-Fi enabled and makes a perfect fit to smart home set-up -- Alexa, Google and Siri. Though a tech-rich product, it is easy to use and manage with the Dyson smartphone app -- available for both Apple and Android devices.

Price: Starts at Rs 39,990

Chromebooks

Always-on laptops powered by Google Chrome OS have been around for some time. However, it was in 2021 that they started making inroads into India’s price-conscious consumer PC market. Among the new brands is the Taiwanese electronics maker Asus, which launched a couple of Chromebooks especially designed for work-from-home demand. The Asus-branded Chromebooks boast lightweight build, good battery efficiency, and all-round connectivity.

Price: Starts at Rs 18,999

Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner

The Dyson Omniglide vacuum cleaner is not an alternative to full-fledged vacuum cleaners like the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro. It is not any less competent, but it is designed for entirely different use. This vacuum cleaner is best suited for everyday cleaning, especially of hard floors. Its in-line design and omnidirectional cleaner head make every day cleaning chores convenient and fun. Though expensive, it makes one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, mainly for lack of options in this segment besides Dyson’s own products. That said, the Dyson Omni-glide is a one-of-its-kind machine with the efficiency of a vacuum cleaner and flexibility of conventional cleaning tools.

Price: Rs 34,990