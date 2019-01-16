Logitech Master MX 2S: No brainer for people who work on multiple computers

For someone who works on multiple machines at a time, it becomes imperative to either set-up a shared folder on a drive or use cloud storage or a thumb stick (storage device) to transfer files from one computer to another. While this is how things have been in conventional set-ups, the has a new unique way that makes it easier to work on multiple computers simultaneously.

For a mouse, the Master MX 2S has an unconventional design with an extended rubberised thumb grip on the left that makes it a computer peripheral strictly designed for right-hand users. Like any other mouse, the Master MX 2S has a left and right button, and a scroll wheel on the top. However, it also has an additional mode switch button to enable or disable ‘SmartShift modes’ that assists in managing page scrolling speed.

On the left, the thumb grip is accompanied with a gesture pad, along with a back and forward button, and an additional horizontal scroll wheel. On the bottom, there is a selector button that comes handy to pair the unit with up to three different machines at the same time. All the buttons, except for computer selector and right and left button, are customisable.

Connecting the Master MX 2S with devices – Windows 10 laptop, Apple iMac Pro and Dell desktop in our case – is easy and swift. The mouse supports dual connectivity, therefore, can connect with notebooks or desktops using either the Bluetooth or Unifying USB receiver, which comes bundled with it.

To create a virtual bridge between three devices connected with the mouse, you need a wired or wireless internet connection and all three machines connected with the same network. You also need to download and install Options software, which enables Flow feature to move files conveniently from one machine to another, besides providing customisation options to configure mouse buttons.

Once connected and configured in all three machines, the mouse works like a charm. It glides from one screen to another and also enables file transfer through drag and drop mechanism.

Verdict

The Logitech Master MX 2S shows that the most underrated computer peripheral (mouse) can also be a game changer. Besides enabling simultaneous multi-machine operations and easy data transfer, the mouse also feels convenient to work with, thanks to the 4000-DPI sensor that tracks its movement on any surface. Priced at Rs 8,995, the Master MX 2S is more than just a mouse, especially for people who work on multiple machines simultaneously. Once you get used to it, it becomes difficult to make a move back to traditional mouse set-up.