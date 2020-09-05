Logitech MX Master 3 review: A mouse suitable for coders, content creators

Mouse is one of the most underrated computers peripheral. A good mouse can improve productivity and experience by leaps and bounds. The MX Master 3 is one such mouse aimed at coders and content creators. Compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems, it can connect with up to three system and a time and allow drag and drop file transfer without the need of an additional storage drive. Moreover, it packs features that improve productivity, especially if you work write codes and create multimedia content.

Successor to the MX Master 2, the MX Master 3 boasts smooth and accurate scrolling, thanks to its new ‘MagSpeed’ scroll wheel that is touted to scroll up to 1,000 lines in a second in free-spinning mode and move precisely pixel to pixel in ratchet mode.

There is a lot to like about the MX Master 3. But, does it justify its premium price tag of Rs 9,495? Let’s find out:

Design





Designed for right-hand usage, the mouse has a wide thumb rest area on the left side that doubles up as gesture controller. Above the thumb rest area, there are buttons for back and forward command and a thumb wheel above it for horizontal scrolling. On the top, it has right and left click buttons, clickable scroll wheel, scroll wheel mode change button to manually switch between precision and free-wheeling scroll speed.

The mouse has rubberised matte texture, which feels comfortable to hold and operate. It fits well and feels intuitive to operate, irrespective of how you like to use your mouse.

The mouse has rubberised matte texture, which feels comfortable to hold and operate. It fits well and feels intuitive to operate, irrespective of how you like to use your mouse.

Features and performance

From wide dots-per-inch (DPI) support to programmable buttons and multi computer support, the Logitech MX Master 3 is a feature-rich mouse. It features a 4,000 DPI sensor, which makes it easy to precisely with a pixel-rich display like that of Apple Macs. The higher DPI count also makes it accurate to move from pixel-to-pixel, which is something that content creators would appreciate. There are seven programmable buttons on the mouse, including the wheel mode switch and the app switch button. These buttons are programmable to use with wide-range of applications, including the commonly used ones like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Edge.





For cross-platform compatibility, use the Logitech MX Master 3 with the Logitech Options and Logitech Flow software. The mouse is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux. It can be paired with up to three devices at a time and switch between the three with just a press of the button. Moreover, using the Logitech Flow software, you can literally drag and drop content from one machine to another without needing an additional storage unit like thumb drive.

For connectivity, the MX Master 3 comes with a USB receiver and uses advanced 2.4GHz wireless technology for a stable connection. You can also use Bluetooth to connect the mouse with two additional devices.

Battery

The mouse has a 500mAh battery that can last for up to 70 days and Logitech says a quick one-minute charge gives it three hours of uptime. It takes around two hours to charge it full. Contrary to the company’s claim, the mouse on-battery life goes up to a week’s usage on a heavy usage. Thankfully, it has a USB-C port for charging that makes it easy to charge without fiddling to find a specific cable.

Verdict





There is a lot to like about the Logitech MX Master 3 yet it seems expensive. However, you cannot get any better mouse than this one if you write codes or create content. Moreover, the three-device connectivity and easy drag-and-drop file transfer function make it a no-brainer.