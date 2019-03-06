Logitech Z607 5.1 speakers review: Impressive, a sweet deal for audiophiles

has done it yet again, and this time with the launch of its fresh offering, Z607 5.1 Bluetooth speaker system in India.

Packed with 160 watts peak power and a 5.25-inch built-in speaker, the device is a sweet deal at Rs 10,995. The nitty-gritty of design, sound and technology is captured in a precise manner in this sound system.

While Bluetooth connectivity is the key feature, the speaker can be easily paired with smartphone, TV, computer, among other audio devices. Even gamers would enjoy it.

If the bass is your concern, then this device won't disappoint as even on full volume, there is hardly any distortion in the overall output.

The treble doesn't go shrill and even though some may not find the overall sound quality appealing, considering variable preferences, this is indeed a decent system.

The built quality is fine, there's not much appeal and the size looks decent.

The has a control panel from where you can easily operate and even if you misplace the remote, there are almost all keys available on the panel. The right side of the sub-woofer has slots for SD cards, USB drives.

Usually, speaker systems have short cables, hence, the placing remains a problem. You wouldn't have to struggle with this device as the cables for the rear speaker are around 6 metre long, so you can easily place them to the place of your choice. There is also a small space behind the speakers to mount them on a wall.

The remote is tiny, works well within a good range, and has buttons for functions including tuning for radio stations and toggle between 2.1 and 5.1.

It's impressive that the cables for front, centre and rear satellite speakers are coloured with dedicated sections on the back of the subwoofer, making it easy for the user to connect all the cables.

Though the wooden enclosures on speakers would have added to the acoustics, they would, however, have made the devce more expensive.

Since I have used speakers earlier too, I'd say the latest offering is impressive and there are quite some improvements in sound quality, especially the mids and highs.

With the price tag of Rs 10,995, this may not be a as offer a tough competition, the sound quality, however, sets this one apart from others.

If you just wanna go loud, this may not be the device for you. If you need quality, go for it.