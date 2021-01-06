Looking for a new phone? Here's a list of upcoming mobiles in India

If your smartphone was not an integral part of your life already, the Covid-19 pandemic would have made it in 2020. With most of us working or studying from home due to the lockdown, our helped us stay in touch with our colleagues, friends and also became our weekend zoom party destination apart from it being our only source of entertainment courtesy Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and others.

And in case you are thinking of throwing away your old phone (like we all are trying to throw the dark memories of 2020) and buying a new phone, we bring you a list of new upcoming phones that you might wish to buy.

Galaxy S21

The latest Galaxy S21 will see many upgrades. According to reports, Samsung’s upcoming flagship is expected to have the latest Exynor processor and will have OneUI 3.1 which will be based on Android 11. It will be powered by a 4,000mAH battery. It is also expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone is expected to come with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of in-built storage.

Expected launch date: will launch Galaxy S21 on January 14.

Expected price: Rs 76,000

9

is expected to launch the new 9 series in March. It will have three versions — 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite. OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and the Lite version will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

It is also expected that the Pro version will have 45W wireless charging support. It will also have quad rear camera.

Expected launch date: March 2021

Expected Price: Rs 46,999 (OnePlus 9)

13

13 is expected to have the A15 Bionic chipset. Apple will be announcing four variants — iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Expected launch date: March 2021

Expected price: Rs 89,990 (Starting price)

5a

Google’s new offering is expected to have in-display fingerprint sensors and will come with 128 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM. Pixel 4a was launched in October 2020 and was priced at Rs 29,999.

Expected launch date: March 2021

Expected price: R 34,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xioami Mi 10i 5G was launched on January 5, 2021 in India. The phone will be available for everyone soon. The new Xiaomi phone comes with 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM.

It will have four colour variants — Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, and Atlantic Blue.

The camera will have a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

Price: Rs 20,999 (starting price)

For full review: https://www.business-standard.com/article/technology/xiaomi-launches-qualcomm-snapdragon-750-soc-powered-mi-10i-5g-price-specs-121010500561_1.html

Reno 5 Pro

The latest phone comes with a 6.55 inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels at a pixel density of 402 ppi. The 5G enabled phone will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. It is expected to have quad-rear camera — a 64MP primary camera, 8MP second camera, 2MP third camera, and another 2 MP camera. It will be powered by a 4350mAH battery.

Launch date: January 18, 2021

Expected price: Rs 38,200 (starting price)



Ready to experience the next best thing of the 5G world?

X7 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus. It will have quad-rear camera — 64+8+2+2. The 5G-enabled handset will be powered by 4500mAH battery.

Expected price: Rs 23,490

Expected launch date: January 2021

Infinix Smart HD 2021

This is a budget phone which is power packed with features.

The phone will have a 6.1 inch touchscreen HD display with 2GB RAM and 32 GM storage capacity. It will have a rear camera of 8MP and front camera of 5 MP and will be powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Expected launch date: Phone has been launched. Will be available soon.

Expected price: Rs 5,999

Nokia 5.2

Nokia 5.2 will run on Android v9.0 (Pie). It will be powered by Octa core processor and a Snapdragon 665 chipset. The battery will have a capacity of 3500mAH. The display will be 6.2 inch LCD display with 271 ppi. In the camera department, it will carry a 16MP+5MP primary camera and 8MP front camera.

Expected launch date: January 2021

Expected price: Rs 13,999

OnePlus 8 Lite

The Lite version of the popular OnePlus 8 series will have a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with 441 ppi. It will also have 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek MT6889 and have a battery of 4000 mAh . The primary camera will be 48+16+12 and a front camera of 16MP. It will have 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Expected launch date: January 2021

Expected price: Rs 37,590