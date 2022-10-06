- Future Retail insolvency: EoI invited from prospective buyers by Oct 20
Made by Google: Watch Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch launch event livestream
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will be available for pre-order in India, along with the rest of the world, from 08:15 pm on e-commerce platform Flipkart
Topics
Google India | Google Pixel | Google
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Google is set to kick off the 'Made by Google' hardware event, where it will unveil the Pixel 7 series and debut the Pixel Watch. The event is taking place in New York City but, for the wider audience reach, it will livestream on the company’s office channel on YouTube. In India, the livestream will start at 07:30 pm and you can watch it on the ‘Made by Google’ channel on YouTube. Alternatively, you can watch the Google Pixel 7 series launch livestream via the video embedded below.
Unveiled at the Google I/O 2022 earlier this year, the Pixel 7 series will be powered by second-gen Google chip – Tensor G2. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are going up for pre-order in India, along with the rest of the world, from 08:15 pm on October 6 on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Follow the blog for live updates from the ‘Made by Google’ event, offers on pre-orders, and more: