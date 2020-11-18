MediaTek acquires Intel's power-management chip biz for $85 million

-
Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has acquired Intel Enpirion power management chip product line-related assets, via its subsidiary Richtek, for approximately $85 million.
With this acquisition, MediaTek is now aiming to expand its product line to offer integrated power solutions used in FPGA, SoC, CPU, and ASIC for the enterprise-level system applications, reports GizmoChina.
Intel Enpirion power System-on-Chip (PowerSoC) modules integrate nearly all the components needed to build a power supply without sacrificing performance or efficiency.
These robust, easy-to-use products meet your most challenging power requirements for FPGAs, ASICs, processors and other semiconductors -- all in a small footprint.
According to GizmoChina, MediaTek pointed out that after the completion of the merger, it will expand the company's product line.
"Its target will be enterprise-level system applications to help expand the scale of operations".
This deal is unlikely to have a huge impact on the smartphone market but would boost Mediatek's positions and hopefully competitiveness.
MediaTek has been actively developing its server ASIC business and has also reportedly obtained orders from Google to integrate the Intel Enpirion product line.
