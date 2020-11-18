Instagram introduces keyword search without hashtags on its platform

-
ALSO READ
Check Point says critical vulnerability found in Instagram, issue fixed
Direct Create plans to launch awareness campaign to promote handicrafts
HGS Digital joins Amazon Web Services Contact Center Intelligence solutions partner program
Marking 10-year anniv, Instagram to hide offensive comments, expand warning
TikTok will 'strictly abide' by new China export regulations: ByteDance
-
Instagram users in select countries will now be able to search the platform using keywords and no hashtags are required.
The Facebook-owned company said the keyword search feature will initially be available in English in six countries, including the UK, the US, Ireland and Canada.
"The search is limited to general interest topics and keywords that are within Instagram's community guidelines," the company was quoted as saying in media reports on Tuesday.
Instagram also announced to expand Guides to everyone -- to make it easier to find, curate and share the products, places and posts people love from their favourite accounts.
The users can find Guides on Profile, and share them across Stories and in direct messages (DMs).
"Product Guides may be featured in Instagram Shop, our new shopping destination within the Instagram app, so you can discover new products from people you may not already follow," the company announced.
Facebook last week announced two big changes to Instagram in the form of a Reels tab and a Shop tab.
The Reels tab will make it easier for people to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world. With Reels, one can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools.
The Shop tab will give them a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products they love.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU