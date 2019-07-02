Meet Aparna Sinha, the powerful India-born woman technologist at Google

As the director of product management at Google, Aparna Sinha leads the team for cloud computing project Kubernetes, and Anthos, a new open platform that lets users r??un applications from anywhere. Kubernetes has become one of the most influential open source projects and originated from Google’s internal project called Borg.

It was built to manage the tech giant’s extremely large infrastructure. The technology is now used by companies like ride-hailing firm Lyft, music streaming service Spotify, online retailer eBay and CERN, an European nuclear physics research organisation ...