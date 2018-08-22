Meet Dheemanth Nagaraj, first Indian technologist to get Intel Fellow award

As technology giant and chipmaker Intel marks its golden jubilee this year, the company’s design centre in Bengaluru has an added reason for celebration.

For the first time in its 20-year history, an executive at the Intel India Design Centre has earned the distinction of being designated an Intel Fellow. Dheemanth Nagaraj got the honour, which is given to outstanding technological experts within the company, for his innovations such as conceiving and building the Intel Xeon D processor, a density-optimised and low-power chip for the hyper-scale cloud, networking and storage ...