Meet Meena Ganesh, who offers health care at home for the chronically ill

Even as the service standards of hospitals have improved tremendously, post-hospitalisation healthcare continues to be fledgling and unorganised. People looking for care at home have to go from pillar to post in their search for a dependable nurse or service provider for medical procedures.

It isn't just patients recovering from surgeries, even the elderly need long-term clinical support at home, as do patients on regular peritoneal dialysis and diabetes treatment. After spending decades in large technology companies and successfully launching online tutoring company TutorVista, ...