Meet the doting dad whose educational toys teach tiny tots in 15 countries

How do you get a three- or four-year-old to tell you what seven minus three is? He hasn't dived deep into numericals yet, and worse, at a time like this, he can at best get a limited dose of his daily lessons online, if at all. While the Covid-induced lockdown has only exacerbated the problem of teaching really small children at home, educating the tiny tot was always an issue, pandemic or no pandemic.

This is something Vivek Goyal, CEO of PlayShifu, discovered back in 2016. That was when this father of a five-year-old set up his firm and began designing toys for a niche market. ...