Micromax In 2b all set to launch on Friday; check expected price, features

Home-grown manufacturer is all set to launch the In 2b on Friday at 12 pm IST. The upcoming device is going to be the fourth IN-series handset after the IN Note 1, IN 1b and In 1

The company made a comeback to India’s price-conscious smartphone market with the launch of IN Mobile series in November last year. The firm is also reportedly working on its In 2C smartphone with its launch scheduled for the next month.

In 2b will be available on the e-commerce site Flipkart and Micromaxinfo.com.

Ahead of the launch of the new In 2b smartphone, Micromax released a teaser revealing its colour variants and design. According to the promotional video, Micromax In 2b will be available in three different colours; blue, black and green.

Going by some media reports, the device is likely to be more suitable for entry-level smartphone users. It is also said to deliver at least 30 per cent improved graphic performance as compared to its predecessor Micromax In 1b.

Micromax In 2b launch details

The Micromax In 2b launch event will begin at 12 noon tomorrow. It will be live streamed on Micromax’s handle on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Besides, the event live stream will be available on the official YouTube account of the company.

Micromax In 2b features and specifications

Micromax In 2b is expected to support 4GB RAM capacity, 64GB onboard built-in storage, a microSD card slot, and 10W charging support.

The new handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery to provide 50 hours of talk time, 160 hours of music playback, 15 hours of video streaming and 20 hours of web browsing on a single charge. It is likely to include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with the power and volume buttons on the right side of the screen.

Micromax In 2b will be equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensor dual-camera system.

The device will have an octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset to be supported with Mali-G52 GPU.