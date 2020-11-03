Micromax In series launch today at 12 noon: Livestream details, and more

is set to return to the business of making The home-grown electronics maker is gearing up to launch its In-series in the country on Wednesday through a virtual event, which will live stream on company’s social media handles and YouTube channel. The In series would be a smartphone line-up that will debut with at least two models, both powered by MediaTek Helio G-series mobile processors. Both the would feature a gradient finish and multi-optics rear camera set-up.

In series launch details

The Micromax In series launch will commence at 12 noon on Wednesday. It will live stream on Micromax’s handle on commonly used social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Besides, the event live stream will be available on YouTube.

We know your cherished memories are precious to you. That’s why we’ve made sure you have the space to keep them all. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/gXWryY5Ptl — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 1, 2020

Micromax In series expected specifications

The Micromax In series debut smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Helio G-series mobile processors. On Wednesday, the company is expected to launch two smartphones wherein the entry-level model would be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 system-on-chip and the top-end model is expected to feature the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

India is gearing up to game on with the ultimate performance. And we have the perfect processor for that. Share the screenshot to tell us which one you think it is. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon.#MicromaxIsBack #INForIndia pic.twitter.com/g4EoKHN7Pr — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 27, 2020

Both the smartphones would sport a multi-optics camera set-up on the back. The top-end model is expected to sport a quad-camera set-up, whereas the entry-level model would sport a triple camera set-up. The smartphones would be powered by Android operating system with some value-added features from the company’s side.