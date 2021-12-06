YouTube app rolls out 'listening controls' for all videos on Android, iOS

-
YouTube has reportedly started rolling out a 'listening controls' feature for Android and iOS users who are YouTube Premium subscribers.
Listening controls replace everything underneath the video window with a sparse sheet. Play/pause, next/previous, and 10-second rewind/forward are the main buttons, reports 9to5Google.
Using the listening controls, YouTube app users can also save new songs to a playlist if they prefer.
The feature is now available for YouTube Android and iOS users widely and it is only rolling out to YouTube Premium users.
YouTube app for Android users has already surpassed a whopping 10 billion downloads on the Google Play Store.
As the largest and most well-known streaming platform globally, it was always likely that YouTube would become the first "proper" user-facing Android app to hit such a download milestone on the Play Store.
Given that the app comes pre-installed on almost all devices, it is marginally bolstered and could even include some activations from back before the Play Store even existed.
The company recently rolled out a new tool -- "Super Thanks" -- that will let users tip their favourite creators on the platform.
