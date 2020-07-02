Microsoft announces new OneDrive features for office, home users: Know more

has announced new OneDrive features across 365 for business users, admins, home users. The tech giant has increased upload file size limit from 15GB to 100GB for OneDrive and SharePoint users. Moreover, it is rolling out the ‘Teams’ file sharing and access control experience to other 365 apps, including OneDrive, Outlook or Office.

Users, when go to share a file from within Teams, would have the option to create sharing links that provide access to anyone - people within organisation, people with existing access or specific people, including those in a private or group chat.

Later this month, the company is rolling out in public preview a new feature called 'Add to OneDrive' for business users that makes it easy to add shared folders directly to OneDrive.

Shared folders include content that others shared with you through their OneDrive or content that is a part of your shared library in Microsoft Teams or SharePoint.



Microsoft said for consumers, it is introducing family and group sharing later this month.

"This new consumer feature, available on OneDrive for the web, will let people predefine a group of people from your personal life and then easily share files, photos, videos, and albums with that group," said Patton.

Family and group sharing is included in all free and paid OneDrive consumer plans and will begin rolling out soon on OneDrive for the web, with general availability expected by the end of July.

It will become available on the mobile app, sync client, Mac, and directly from Word, Excel, and PowerPoint by the end of this year.

Following its releases for iOS and Android, Microsoft said it will soon bring Dark Mode to OneDrive for the web across commercial and personal accounts.