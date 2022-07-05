Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 2 in India, price starts at Rs 73,999

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes Surface Laptop Studio pre-order in India, sale begins Mar 8
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
Surface Laptop Studio review: Best of Microsoft in experimental form-factor
Microsoft launches Surface Pro X 2-in-1 in India, price starts at Rs 93,999
Microsoft Surface Pro X: Solid as a Windows 11 tablet, but so as a laptop
-
Microsoft on Tuesday launched the Surface Laptop Go 2 in India. The thin-and-lightweight laptop will be available at Microsoft commercial authorised resellers, and online on Amazon India and Reliance Digital. The Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available at a starting price of Rs 73,999 for consumers and Rs 79,090 for enterprises.
“When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go, the world was navigating profound changes in the way each of us connects both to people and experiences. The Windows PC became more essential than ever for work, school, play, and social connections. We are delighted to bring the new Surface Laptop Go 2 to India.
Whether you are seeking the perfect product to take with you on vacation, or a premium device for your work or learning experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant, and more secure. In a time when we expect more from our PCs, Surface Laptop Go 2 is here to deliver on that expectation at an incredible price for everyone,” said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head - Devices (Surface), Microsoft India.
Designed for hybrid learning and working experiences, the Surface Laptop Go 2 boasts an ultra-portable form factor and weighs 1.12 kg. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (quad-core), paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage in consumer-centric models and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage in enterprise-centric models.
The Surface Laptop Go 2 supports Windows Hello through the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. It has a 12.4-inch touch display of 3:2 aspect ratio, an HD camera, and dual studio mics. According to Microsoft, the laptop’s keyboard has 30 per cent more key travel than a MacBook Air and is complemented by the large precision trackpad.
TheSurface Laptop Go 2 is available in the following configurations in India:
For business
- Laptop Go 2 i5/4GB/128GB: Rs 79,090
- Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/128GB: Rs 85,590
- Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/256GB: Rs 91,690
- Laptop Go 2 i5/16GB/256GB: 1,04,590
For consumer
- Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/128GB: Rs 73,999
- Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/256GB: Rs 80,999
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU