Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 2 in India, price starts at Rs 73,999

on Tuesday launched the Surface Laptop Go 2 in India. The thin-and-lightweight laptop will be available at commercial authorised resellers, and online on Amazon India and Reliance Digital. The Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available at a starting price of Rs 73,999 for consumers and Rs 79,090 for enterprises.

“When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go, the world was navigating profound changes in the way each of us connects both to people and experiences. The Windows PC became more essential than ever for work, school, play, and social connections. We are delighted to bring the new Surface Laptop Go 2 to India.

Whether you are seeking the perfect product to take with you on vacation, or a premium device for your work or learning experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant, and more secure. In a time when we expect more from our PCs, Surface Laptop Go 2 is here to deliver on that expectation at an incredible price for everyone,” said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head - Devices (Surface), India.

Designed for hybrid learning and working experiences, the Surface Laptop Go 2 boasts an ultra-portable form factor and weighs 1.12 kg. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (quad-core), paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage in consumer-centric models and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage in enterprise-centric models.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 supports Windows Hello through the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. It has a 12.4-inch touch display of 3:2 aspect ratio, an HD camera, and dual studio mics. According to Microsoft, the laptop’s keyboard has 30 per cent more key travel than a MacBook Air and is complemented by the large precision trackpad.

TheSurface Laptop Go 2 is available in the following configurations in India:

For business

Laptop Go 2 i5/4GB/128GB: Rs 79,090

Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/128GB: Rs 85,590

Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/256GB: Rs 91,690

Laptop Go 2 i5/16GB/256GB: 1,04,590

For consumer