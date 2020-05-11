JUST IN
Check applicable charges while joining online conference platforms: TRAI
Business Standard

Microsoft set to roll out new 'reply-all protection feature' for Office 365

The new reply-all email block feature will stay in place for four hours

ANI  |  New Delhi 

General view of Microsoft Corporation headquarters at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris. Photo: Reuters
Global technology giant Microsoft is set to roll out a new reply-all protection feature for Office 365 and Exchange Online and it is designed to prevent email storms.

Everyone has been through the agony when hundreds of people start replying to an email thread as someone forgets to BCC everyone. So coming to the rescue, the new block feature will benefit large organisations, and is initially being rolled out to detect 10 reply-all emails to over 5,000 recipients within 60 minutes, the Verge reported.

ALSO READ: In a bid to take on Zoom, WhatsApp web may integrate with Messenger Rooms

Microsoft's new reply-all email block feature will stay in place for four hours.

"Over time, as we gather usage telemetry and customer feedback, we expect to tweak, fine-tune, and enhance the Reply All Storm Protection feature to make it even more valuable to a broader range of Office 365 customers," Microsoft's Exchange transport team said.

Last year Microsoft employees were in for a hard time as a GitHub notification triggered an email storm.
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 16:15 IST

