Business Standard

Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android gets new features with Update 3: Details

Microsoft Teams Rooms update for Android devices brings features like a 4K display support, touch awareness, and more. Below are the details

Topics
Microsoft | Video Calling | Android

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Microsoft Teams

Tech giant Microsoft has announced the Android Update 3 for Teams Rooms that brings new capabilities to the video conferencing platform. From touch-enabled displays to a collaborative workspace through interactive Whiteboard screens, the update is said to enhance the online meeting experience. Below are the details:

Interactive Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard can now be used for collaborative meetings. Whiteboard sessions can be initiated from a supported display's home screen, including unscheduled meetings. Besides, sessions can also be started directly from an active Whiteboard by clicking ‘start meeting’, which will automatically present the screen to all the participants.

Touch screen awareness and 4K display support

Meetings on Google Teams will now be equipped with touch-enabled screens for smooth operations on supported large-screen devices. Moreover, the platform now supports a 4K resolution display.

Chat bubbles

The renewed Android version of Teams Rooms would enable users to access the in-meeting chats on their current screens. This way, one does not have to stay in the chat space to remain updated with the messages. Chat messages will pop up as chat bubbles over the present window.

Redesigned share menu

Sharing files, multimedia, and other documents will now be just a click away on Teams Rooms. The ‘Share’ option in the meeting will instantly show all the content available on the device in a compiled form.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 13:08 IST

