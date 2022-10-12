Microsoft unveils Surface devices, Apple services integration in Windows 11

on Wednesday unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, and Surface Studio 2+ at its hardware event. Besides, the American software giant introduced its new graphic design app called Designer. Below are the details of everything announced at the Fall event 2022:

Surface Laptop 5

A thin-and-lightweight category laptop, the Microsoft Laptop 5 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors based on the Intel Evo platform. It boots Windows 11 operating and comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen size variants. Both the models support 10-point multi-touch and Dolby Vision IQ. The Suface Laptop 5 comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5x RAM variants with an option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storages. Connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop has Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Surface Connect Port for wired interfaces.

Surface 9 Pro

This two-in-one device sports a 13.3-inch PixelSense Flow screen of 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Like the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface 9 Pro’s screen supports Dolby Vision IQ and 10-point multi-touch. It comes in two variants, one powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and another by Microsoft SQ 3 5G processor co-created in partnership with Qualcomm. The Intel processor powered variant comes with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM options, and up to 1TB storage. The 5G variant powered by Microsoft SQ3 processor comes with 8GB and 16GB RAM options, and up to 512GB storage.

Surface Studio 2+

Touted as the most versatile all-in-one, the Studio 2+ has a 28-inch PixelSense touchscreen. 11th Gen Intel Core H-35 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 discrete GPU powers it. Microsoft says the Surface Studio 2+ has double the performance than the Surface Studio 2. It supports a variety of essential ports, including USB-C with Thunderbolt 4. Besides, the all-in-one supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It boots Windows 11 operating system. It comes with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

Microsoft Designer

Microsoft Designer is a new graphic design app in . Like other apps used for designing, the Designer app helps people create content such as social media posts, invitations, and more. It uses artificial intelligence to help users automatically get a variety of unique images and designs based on their idea or content.





Apple Integrations in Windows 11

Microsoft announced new Apple integrations in Windows 11. Through a new integration with Apple's iCloud and the Photos app in Microsoft's Windows 11, iPhone users will soon be able to access photos and videos on their Windows devices. Besides, Microsoft also announces and app availability on Xbox consoles. Both these apps will launch on Windows next year.