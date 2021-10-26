Minix Vega smartwatch review: Great on looks, so-so on functionality

-
Homegrown gadget and accessory brand Minix recently launched its latest Minix Vega SmartWatch which packs features, including Bluetooth calling, heart rate, and blood pressure monitor, oxygen saturation detection, and 8 sports mode, among other features.
Visually, the smartwatch looks unlike that of its peers in the budget range. It has a 1.75-inch curved display that meets the body made of aluminum alloy, giving it a clean look. The display is crisp and bright at 240x280 resolution with 500 nits peak brightness, making it ideal for outdoor use.
For protection, there is an IP67 rating to protect the watch from sweat and water.
The battery of Minix Vega can last for up to 20 days. In regular use, it comes close to that provided you are not using it for some activity. I used it for a couple of fitness sessions and the battery drains out significantly with that.
Activity tracking parameters and allows you to track all outdoor activities like Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Swimming, Running, Football, Walking, Basketball.
Minix Vega can track heart rate, SPO2, sleep monitoring, blood pressure, etc. However, the accuracy is not convincing enough, but we can't complain much at this price point as most of the smartwatches offer similar performance.
You also get music and camera control, so there are some additional features here.
The Minix Vega SmartWatch is available in 5 colours; Amber, Black, Gold, Grey, and Silver.
Verdict:
Minix Vega is more about looks than performance, but at this price point (Rs 4,800), it's tough to find a smartwatch that can offer you the best of both.
That said, it offers decent tracking and goes well as a fitness accessory.
Consider this if you are looking for a basic smartwatch with good looks.
