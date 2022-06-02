Motorola Moto E32s India launch today: Check design, specs and price

is set to launch its budget smartphone, Moto E32s, in the Indian market on Thursday (June 2). E-commerce platform has already listed the handset, which means its official price has been revealed. Here, we take a look at the design, specifications and other details of the device.

Design

The Moto E32s measures 163.95mm (height) x 74.94mm (width) x 8.49mm (thickness), and weighs 185 grams. It features a centred punch-hole display design, a USB Type-C port, and a single speaker at the bottom. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Colours

The phone will likely be available in two colour options, i.e., Slate Grey and Misty Silver.

Specifications

Android 12 Operating System

6.5-inch display (720 x 1600 pixels); 90Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G37 processor

32GB internal storage (expandable) + 3G RAM

16MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup

8MP front camera for selfies and video calling

5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging



Some other features of the handset include GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, FM radio, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Price

The Moto E32s will start at Rs 9,299, according to its listing on . The entry-level handset will also be available through JioMart and Reliance Digital in India.