Apple WWDC 2022 Live Updates: Keynote address at 10:30 pm, watch livestream

Motorola Moto G82 5G to launch in India today: Check specifications, price

The handset will compete will the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and Realme 9 Pro 5G

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Moto G82 5G
The Moto G82 5G will likely be available in two colour options.

Motorola is set to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the Moto G82 5G, in India on Tuesday (June 7). The company has already revealed the handset's price in a Twitter post. Ahead of the launch, here's a look at the Moto G82's design, specifications, and price.

Design

The Moto G82 5G measures 160.89mm x 74.46mm x 7.99mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 173 grams.

It will feature a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset has a punch-hole display and a cutout at the top centre.

Features

  • Android 12 Operating System
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card)
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup
  • 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling
  • 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging

Other likely features of the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, USB Type-C, fingerprint sensor, dust and water protection.

Colours

The Moto G82 5G will likely be available in two colour options, viz., Meteorite Gray and White Lily.

Price

The price of the Moto G82 5G will start at Rs 25,999, according to a since-deleted post from Motorola India. The handset will compete will the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and Realme 9 Pro 5G. It will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Motorola’s official website.

First Published: Tue, June 07 2022. 06:10 IST

